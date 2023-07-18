HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Office of Higher Education released the audit results Tuesday of student transcripts from Stone Academy, a nursing school that abruptly shut down in February.

An independent audit of the school found that most of the classes taught there do not count towards a degree, but said that students could be getting some of their tuition money back.

“Stone Academy students trained hard to build a better future for themselves, their families, and the patients they serve,” Tim Larson, the executive director of the Connecticut Office of Higher Education. “Unfortunately, these audited transcripts demonstrate Stone Academy was not providing most of its students with the education they need to be prepared to take the NCLEX or practice as an LPN. My office will make sure students are refunded for their out-of-pocket tuition payments that are refundable under the law and know the options available to them to complete their education as quickly as possible.”

Stone Academy had three campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven. The school shut down after the state found numerous violations including low pass rates and invalid clinical experiences.

The Office of Higher Education contracted CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (CLA), an independent auditor, to review student records from Stone Academy and find out how many clinical hours were valid.

CLA looked at files from 800 active students. It found more than 7,000 instances where clinical attendance sheets were filled out incorrectly — meaning those hours spent in clinicals didn’t count.

Out of the 102,471 clinical hours reported, CLA determined 76% were invalid. CLA also found 43 instructors were unqualified, meaning all of the clinics taught by them are also invalid.

Each student will get their transcript and audit results explaining which classes are valid.

The Office of Higher Education said staff will notify eligible students to apply to Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers for a 10-month teach-out programs. Students who do not qualify for the teach-out program may apply to one of the state’s other approved practical nursing programs at Lincoln Technical Institute or Porter & Chester Institute.

But what about all the tuition money paid to Stone Academy?

CLA calculated approximately $263,000 in out-of-pocket expenses will be refunded. The state will reimburse students based on how much they paid out of pocket and how many classes/clinicals were determined valid. The money will come out of the state’s private career school student protection amount.

CLA also found that nearly $13 million was paid to Stone Academy in federal financial aid. The Office of Higher Education said the U.S. Department of Education has the authority to conduct their own review of the federal financial aid for Stone Academy.

The state of Connecticut is also suing Stone Academy for up to $5,000 per violation, which could total millions of dollars.

The Office of Higher Education said the audit results are the next step in helping students continue their education and eventually join the profession.