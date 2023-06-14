HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont will lead a delegation of state officials and Connecticut business owners at the Paris Air Show next week.

It’s all part of a mission to recruit and expand Connecticut’s aerospace industry, which the Lamont administration says employs 34,000 people and brings in more than $10 billion yearly.

Nearly 25% of all aerospace parts are made in Connecticut.

More than 2,454 aerospace and defense companies worldwide will be at the Paris Air Show, which takes place from June 19 to 22.

“If our state continues to be the Silicon Valley of manufacturing, it’s not because we make simple stuff,” Lamont said. “It’s because we make the most complicated machines in the world.”

Local industry leaders are also excited about the potential opportunities.

“This is the place where the global aerospace industry comes together to meet and to do business together to help them find what the next technologies are and also to help these companies and these suppliers find our Connecticut companies,” John Bourdeaux, AdvanceCT’s president and head of business development said.

According to Lamont’s office, the following 25 Connecticut companies will attend and exhibit at the air show: