Connecticut officials to host gun violence prevention rally in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a push for gun violence prevention across the nation, Governor Ned Lamont and other Connecticut officials will be holding a rally in Hartford on Monday.

Governor Ned Lamont, along with members of the Connecticut State Legislature, are holding a rally at the state capitol at 11:30 a.m.

With two mass shootings in twelve hours, Democrats are making another push for what they call “common sense” gun laws. Things like universal background checks and taking guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Both this weekend’s shooters exhibited warning signs before hand. Senator Richard Blumenthal says he thinks there are some Republicans ready to vote for some kind of federal gun control, if the Republican leadership in the Senate would let those bills come up for a vote.

Senator Chris Murphy had a much blunter message for Republicans: do something. That would require a couple Republicans to vote against the powerful National Rifle Association.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted this weekend that those lawmakers will be calling on the federal government to take stronger action to prevent future mass shootings.

We need leadership, particularly in Washington, that will not be owned by special interests. We need leadership that will not cave to the NRA and will act in the best interest of the people of our country. We need action because thoughts and prayers will not stop mass murder. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 4, 2019

Several representatives for gun violence prevention groups will also be at the rally.

