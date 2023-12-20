NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Is Santa Claus real? Connecticut has turned to Google for the answer.

Connecticut Googles “Is Santa real?” more than almost any other state, according to data from Google Trends on Wednesday. Nutmeggers are out-searched only by Michigan.

People in Missouri, South Carolina and Indiana also have high search volumes for “Is Santa real?”

While Google doesn’t know the age of the searches, users who ask the question also Google “is santa real or is it your parents.”

Worldwide, Americans Google “Is Santa real?” more than any other country. It’s followed by New Zealand, and then the Philippines.

If you’re looking to feel the Christmas spirit, check out our list of Connecticut’s festive holiday light displays. And, if you’re lucky, you may see St. Nick firsthand.