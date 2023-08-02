NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are four urgent crisis centers opening statewide to better address the mental health needs of children and teens.

These centers, which are strategically located across Connecticut, are operated by:

The Village for Families and Children in Hartford

Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven

The Child and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut in New London

Wellmore Behavioral Health in Waterbury

“We are committed to making sure the children that we serve are going to be happy, they’re going to thrive, and they know when they’re experiencing crisis, and fear, and anxiety, we’re here to prop them up,” said Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes, of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

Licensed by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, the centers function as walk-in clinics, providing young people with immediate access to resources while they’re experiencing a behavioral health crisis, such as thoughts of suicide or self-injury and feelings of depression or anxiety.

“During the worst of COVID, we had a 2-1-1 hotline and I used to get reports on the nature of the calls,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said. “Those first couple of months were, am I going to die? As time when on, those calls were more likely to be from young people saying how am I going to survive? And I’ve never felt so lonely in my life.”

That growing need and surge in calls led to emergency rooms becoming packed and overwhelmed. This will help divert families from hospitals and to these centers. However, if a child needs immediate medical attention, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital.

“They can have quick service and be in a comfortable place and feel like they can be calm and safe there,” said Tenesha Oates, a parent.

Oates knows firsthand how critical this is. Her 13-year-old son visited one of the centers, the Village, and received support, care, and encouragement.

“Just because I’m having this issue, doesn’t mean my whole life is down the drain or there’s no hope,” Oates said. “I feel like it gives him a lot of hope for his future.”

The creation of these centers stems from 2022 legislation that put a number of resources in place.

State officials provided the following information on the efforts being made to improve mental health care in Connecticut: