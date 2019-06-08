Connecticut

Connecticut opens investigation into Quest Diagnostics breach

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 08:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 08:00 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut is opening an investigation into a data breach that may have exposed the personal information of nearly 12 million Quest Diagnostics patients and seven million Lab Corp patients. 

The breach was reported earlier this week on the web payment page of American Medical Collection Agency - that's the vendor for the two testing companies. 

Attorney General William Tong is working with his counterpart in Illinois to make sure the company determines a cause and takes steps to prevent it from happening again. 

