Connecticut Orthopedic Institute opens at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport is now open.

The 30,000 square foot unit is fully dedicated to orthopaedics. It has 35 private rooms. One-third of all joint replacements in Connecticut and half of all spine surgeries happen in Hartford Healthcare facilities.

“We’re building a level of experise that is world-class. That’s what our vision is. The facilities and technology are important, but what makes our programs great are the people and the culture.”

The average length of stay for a total joint replacement is right around one day.

