Connecticut overhauls rules for electricity rate increases

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut regulators have imposed what they call sweeping changes to how electricity rate increases are proposed and approved.

Wednesday’s action was in response to an uproar by customers over substantially higher bills they received over the summer. The state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority approved new rules for electricity distributors Eversource and United Illuminating.

The agency says the changes will help prevent dramatic bill increases, ensure rates more accurately reflect costs, and curb overcharging by the companies. Officials with the two utilities say they’re reviewing the new rules.

State officials suspended higher rates for Eversource that took effect in July after receiving a flood of customer complaints.