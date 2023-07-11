The Connecticut State Capitol building is seen in Hartford, Conn., Monday, Oct. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority released its second annual report on Tuesday, which focused on the dates between June 2022 to May 2023.

According to state officials, the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority provided $375 million in paid leave benefits to 65,935 state residents within the first 17 months of paying claims.

“Our paid family and medical leave program sends a clear message–we’ve got your back, Connecticut,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “No one should have to choose between their health and making ends meet. Thanks to this program, over 50,000 hardworking folks got the support they needed to focus on themselves and their loved ones during a challenging time this year. I commend the dedicated team at Connecticut Paid Leave Authority, who work tirelessly to improve this program and strengthen our workforce. Together, we’re putting people first to fuel Connecticut’s economy.”

Processing times for claims are continuing to improve and are decided on in an average of 4.1 days after all necessary documentation is submitted.

The following data was shared in the annual report:

CT Paid Leave received 90,393 applications

CTPL gets an average of 75,00 claims each month

Of the 90,393 applications received between June 2022 and May 2023, 57,192 applications were approved and 24,469 were denied

Approved applications reported going on leave due to their own illness or injury, bonding with a child after birth, pregnancy leave, and caring for a family member

The fund balance as of May 31 was $531,057,327

More information on the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority program can be found here.