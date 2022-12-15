CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection.

But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went to the next CVS, and then the next store, and then the next.

“It breaks you,” she said. “You see your little one hurting and you will move mountains. You will move heaven and earth to make sure they’re better.”

For Cole, who is expecting her second child, it was reminiscent of this year’s baby formula shortage.

Dr. Kirsten Bechtel, who works in pediatric emergency medicine for Yale Medicine, said this season is “unprecedented” when it comes to pediatric illness. A rush of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been dubbed a “tripledemic.”

She suggests for parents to look for generic pain or fever-reducing medications as an alternative if their pharmacy doesn’t have what they need in stock.

“You don’t necessarily have to get the brand version of Tylenol, Motrin or Advil,” Bechtel said. “They also come in generic forms, such as acetaminophen for Tylenol, or ibuprofen for Motrin or Advil.”

In a written statement to News 8, CVS said that “We’re currently seeing increased demand for cold, flu and pain relief products. We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items.”

Cole leaned on family and friends around the state to track down medicine for Caroline. Her father-in-law finally found it — at a Walmart an hour away.