HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut schools are phasing in the new Right to Read program, which educational leaders hope will boost reading scores.

About 54% of third graders are reading below their grade level, according to the state.

Leaders hope that the plan, which requires schools to evidence-based reading instruction by summer 2025, will help.

“It is so important that all of our students have access to evidence-based reading instruction covering the signs of those components, because we know that so very well,” said Charlene Russell-Tucker, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education. “The newer science tells us that those are the components that are necessary for students to meet reading success.”

The new program revolves around how speech sounds are connected to the written word. It hopes to give students the ability to decode new words and develop faster reading comprehension.