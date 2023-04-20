NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While April 20 is just another day on the calendar to some, for marijuana users, it’s treated as a holiday.

“It’s a holiday that’s generally well regarded, I think,” said Etkin Tekin, of Hamden.

Police are sharing an important reminder as Connecticut has its first 4/20 where cannabis could be sold recreationally in the state.

“Just like any other holiday, our troopers are aware of what today is,” Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. “They are aware of celebrations that are going on.”

State police put it in blunt terms on its own social media accounts, writing, “YES. WE KNOW. TODAY IS 4/20. PLEASE REMEMBER CONNECTICUT LAW.”

Those tips include:

No smoking cannabis in public

It is legal to carry up to 1.5 ounces

Up to 5 ounces can be kept in a locked box in home, vehicle glovebox or trunk

It is illegal to operate a vehicle under the influence

It is only legal for use by adults 21 and over

Keep it out of reach of children

Please consume responsibly

Jeltema said another important reminder is to keep edibles locked away from children and animals to avoid a possible overdose.

“You’re going to go out and have fun with our friends, and go to any celebrations do it responsibly, and adhere to the laws,” she said.