EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With heavy rain and gusty rain expected on Tuesday afternoon, your generator could come in handy as severe weather hits Connecticut.

David Katz, with Good’s Hardware, said that people have been calling asking if he has generators in stock.

But, before you turn on that generator, make sure you know how to do so safely.

“The most important thing is [to] run it outside,” Katz said. “Don’t ever run it inside. The carbon monoxide fumes can be very dangerous.”

A fresh tank of gas will keep generators working up to six hours.

Katz urges you to be aware of how many cords are plugged into the generator, because too many will overload the system.

People are also searching for flashlights, batteries boots and raingear.

Locals are preparing for potential floods, as well.

“My yard tends to fill up with water with heavy rains, so I make sure that my downspouts are clear, my gutters are cleaned, make sure the snow is away from the foundation,” Todd Ricci, a Good’s Hardware customer, said.