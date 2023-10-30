HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s Animal Control Program will begin accepting applications to help eligible low-income families in Connecticut afford sterilizations and vaccinations for their pets on Wednesday.

In order to be eligible for the program, one must be a state resident and on one of six public assistance programs outlined in C.G.S. Sec. 22-380e and approved by the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

After being accepted for the program, participants will receive a voucher that will be valid for 60 days. Vouchers will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and can help up to two pets in a family.

The voucher will provide two vaccinations and a one-time benefit for sterilization of $80 for a male cat, $120 for a female cat, $180 for a male dog and $200 for a female dog.

The sterilizations and vaccinations must be completed by a licensed Connecticut veterinarian, who participates in the program. If the veterinarian fee exceeds the voucher amount, the pet owner is responsible for paying the difference.

Payment for additional procedures is the responsibility of the pet owner.

Application forms can be found here. The forms must be completed and returned by mail.

If you have any questions about the Animal Population Control Program, you can call 860-713-2507 or email agr.apcp@ct.gov.