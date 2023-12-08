NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut radio station held its annual St. Jude Kids Radiothon on Thursday and Friday to raise money for the children at St. Jude.

The annual event, held by Country 92.5, has been going on for the last 31 years. Volunteers can donate by calling the radio station.

Country 92.5 broadcasts live for two days straight to raise funds. One radio host said that the Meriden Gun Club donated $20,000 Friday morning. Another donor said she’s on track to raise over $100,000 for hope this year.