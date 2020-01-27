Connecticut reacts to Kobe Bryant, daughter’s sudden deaths

(WTNH) — News of the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash sent shock waves through social media Sunday. Bryant was a known supporter of the UConn women’s basketball team. The team and players connected to the university mourned the death of Bryant on social media and at Monday’s game.

As recently as last year, the LA Lakers legend was seen with his daughter, Gianna, 13, in Connecticut attending a UConn women’s basketball game. Gianna, too, was an avid fan and player of the game.

Around the world, friends, fans, teammates, and rivals of Bryant sent messages of mourning and love following the crash Sunday.

Here is how many have reacted in Connecticut:

Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family.



Mamba Mentality will live on forever, but they are deeply missed. 💙 pic.twitter.com/4Ib96yFxgg — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 26, 2020

No @NBA player supported the @WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe. He attended games, watched on tv, coached the next generation. We pray for his family. https://t.co/ZhTCxD3sRg — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) January 26, 2020

The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for this year’s #20HoopClass and an icon of the game. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Bryant Family and those affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/ltkHLwQ4qS — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) January 27, 2020

Shocked to hear about @kobebryant and his daughter's passing. He showed my family such love and support back in 2016 – forever grateful. You will never be forgotten.

Sending #NurturingHealingLove…#KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/2g10EQRoRY — Scarlett Lewis (@ScarlettMLewis) January 27, 2020