Connecticut reacts to Kobe Bryant, daughter’s sudden deaths

(WTNH) — News of the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash sent shock waves through social media Sunday. Bryant was a known supporter of the UConn women’s basketball team. The team and players connected to the university mourned the death of Bryant on social media and at Monday’s game.
As recently as last year, the LA Lakers legend was seen with his daughter, Gianna, 13, in Connecticut attending a UConn women’s basketball game. Gianna, too, was an avid fan and player of the game.
Around the world, friends, fans, teammates, and rivals of Bryant sent messages of mourning and love following the crash Sunday.
Here is how many have reacted in Connecticut: