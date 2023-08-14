HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has received a $236 million federal grant to ensure the water is safe and clean at state beaches, according to officials.

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani joined State Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Monday to announce the $236 million grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s “Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act.”

The dollars will fund water quality monitoring programs to ensure everyone knows when coastal

waters are safe for swimming and recreation. Since July 1., three people in Connecticut have become victims of bacteria. One person died, and two others were hospitalized.

“If we did not have this grant, we would not be able to do the testing. We have other resources to do this type of sampling every summer, which is why it is critical to keeping people in Connecticut safe and healthy all summer long,” Juthani said.



Last month, five Connecticut beaches and swimming spots were closed after heavy rainfall caused high bacteria levels in the water.

“We can’t stop all threats to health, or other kinds of issues with water quality. But, we can monitor and detect problems, warn people before they become victims of disease, “Blumenthal said.



The state is in charge of all of the state beaches while municipally run beaches are the responsibility of the towns and cities.