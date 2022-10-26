HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another $13.5 million is arriving in Connecticut from a landmark settlement with three major opioid distributors and a manufacturer.

This is the second payment to the state from a $26 billion national settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The first payment of $11.1 million was paid in July and will support opioid treatment and prevention in Connecticut.

According to the attorney general’s office, Connecticut will receive nearly $300 million over the next 18 years in opioid settlement funds. Fifteen percent of the settlement funds are going directly to cities and towns, with the remaining 85% going to the state.

New London received an initial payment of $16,715.86 in September and will receive a second payment of $17,567.55 on Oct. 31 through the settlement. New London will receive as much as $475,000 in total over the next 18 years.

“No amount of money will ever compensate for the trauma of losing a parent or child, but towns like New London are showing that we can use this money to prevent future tragedy,” Attorney General William Tong said. “Whether it is purchasing Narcan, or supporting the critical work of the NLC CARES Navigators, this money is saving lives.”

Tong announced in March 2022 that Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will pay $6 billion to victims, survivors, and eight states, including Connecticut, and the District of Columbia for their role in the opioid epidemic. Connecticut will receive up to $95 million from the settlement.