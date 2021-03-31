Connecticut receives first bond rating upgrade in 20 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has received its first credit rating upgrade in two decades, prompting Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont to proclaim the state is “emerging as a financial leader among the states.”

Moody’s Investor Services on Wednesday upgraded the state’s general obligation bond rating one notch, from A1 to Aa3, citing the state’s “significant budgetary reserves and good financial performance through the pandemic.”

Shawn Wooden, Connecticut State Treasurer, added, “Our ability to borrow at a cheaper cost translates directly into reduced cost for taxpayers who foot the bill for our borrowing. So there is a direct correlation.”

Wooden says lowering borrowing costs gives the state more budget flexibility to devote resources to critical services and projects that are necessary in our state. Those two major components, Wooden said, is how it translates for significant help for the average person

The major rating agency noted that Connecticut’s more than $3 billion budget reserve fund is “critical” to mitigate the state’s “heavy debt and retiree benefit liabilities, which are among the highest of all states.”