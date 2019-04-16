Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes

(WTNH) - More than $1 million in federal aid has been funneled into Connecticut since the line of tornadoes and strong storms that ripped through the state almost one year ago now.

Last August, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration.

This helped communities in Fairfield and New Haven recover from those devastating storms on May 15, 2018.