Connecticut

Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 05:48 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 05:48 PM EDT

(WTNH) - More than $1 million in federal aid has been funneled into Connecticut since the line of tornadoes and strong storms that ripped through the state almost one year ago now. 

Last August, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration.

Related Content: Malloy announces approval of major disaster declaration following September rain, flooding

This helped communities in Fairfield and New Haven recover from those devastating storms on May 15, 2018.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center