HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation.

The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is part of a total $4.5 billion package being distributed nationwide.

“With winter fast approaching and energy prices remaining high, many low-income households are facing potentially life-threatening utility shut-offs,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-District 4) said in the written announcement. “This funding means that recipients throughout Connecticut will receive the support they need to pay their bills and keep their families safe and warm in the coming months.”

More people qualify for the program this year due a rule change, according to the announcement.

Home heating bills are expected to soar this winter, with Eversource’s CEO even calling on President Joe Biden for help, and warning about a potential 40% bill increase.

According to Nolan, ISO-New England, which is the region’s electricity grid operator, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, have acknowledged for many months that New England will not have sufficient natural gas to meet power supply needs for the region in the event of a severe cold spell this winter.

To see if you qualify, visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline at (866) 674-6327.