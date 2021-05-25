Connecticut reflects on one year since murder of George Floyd

Drone image of Black Lives Matter protest in New Haven 6/6/2020. Protesters take a knee for a moment of silence on New Haven Green.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — May 25, 2021, marks one year since the world watched in horror, as George Floyd died while a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.

Floyd’s death led to a reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality, sparking months of protests not just in the U.S. but worldwide.

In Connecticut, there were a number of marches. One of the many held in New Haven last June brought thousands into the streets, calling for change. Many were held in Hartford and in other towns and cities all over Connecticut.

Last year, Connecticut lawmakers passed a police accountability law that bans police chokeholds and mandates police body cameras.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted Tuesday morning about Floyd’s murder.

He tweeted in part, “It forced all Americans to look at ourselves and our communities, do the hard work of reflecting, and work toward creating a more just society, together. We must continue to improve.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker also took to Twitter to remember the day and reflect on the year of change in the Elm City.

“The loss of his life and the lives we lost to police brutality is a tragic reminder that we still have a long way to go to truly create a more just, equitable society. I join those across the globe as we remember this tragic day and will work every day for more just solutions to these problems,” Elicker tweeted in part.

The family of George Floyd will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House as the president calls on Congress to take action on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on one manslaughter and two murder charges in April 2021.