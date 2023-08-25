HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — United Illuminating customers will soon see an increase in their bills, but not as much as initially proposed. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), which oversees the state’s utility companies, released its 289-page ruling Friday.

Starting Sept. 1, UI customers will see their monthly electric bills increase by about 2%. For example, if your electric bill is $100 a month, it will go up to $102 monthly.

UI requested to increase rates by $130 million over the next three years, which would have increased customers’ average bills by about 15%, but PURA rejected that last month.

Instead, PURA approved a reduced rate increase of $22 million.

“This has been a thorough, tough, and fair process since day one, now producing a strong, pro-ratepayer final decision,” Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong said. “United Illuminating sought a bloated, unsupported $130.7 million rate hike, padded with exorbitant guaranteed profits. UI never proved their case.”

UI released a statement Friday: “We are evaluating PURA’s decision. “

The utility company serves more than 341,000 customers in 17 towns and cities in New Haven and Fairfield counties.