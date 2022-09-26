MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection released its annual crime statistics report for the 2021 calendar year.

Police departments across the state provide the data, then the Crimes Analysis Unit of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection puts together the report.

Data from the report shows that between 2020 and 2021, the state saw a:

3% reduction in overall crime;

9% reduction in violent crime, including murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault;

2% reduction in property crime, including arson, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

Decrease in crime from 2020 to 2021

Burglary – decreased by 71%

Arson – decreased by 28%

Aggravated assault – decreased by 16.7%

Motor vehicle theft – decreased by 10%

Robbery – decreased by 5%

Increase in crime from 2020 to 2021

Rape – increased by 23%

Larceny – increased by 2%

Murder/nonnegligent manslaughter – increased by 2%

The report also found that over the last 10 years, overall crime in Connecticut has dropped 30%, including a 43% reduction in violent crime and a 29% reduction in property crime.

Crime in Connecticut 2021 Report

Coming up on News 8 at 5 and 6, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn). and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski weigh in on the report.