HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Under a new plan from Gov. Ned Lamont, in 2035, all new cars sold in the state will have to be fully electric. The governor’s goal is to have cleaner air and less pollution in the state.

“It’s the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do. It’s never been more affordable than it is today, and by the way, you’re also saving the world,” Lamont said.

A group of Republican lawmakers held a press conference on Wednesday against Lamont’s new plan, saying electric vehicles cost too much and the state does not have the electric infrastructure to charge them all.



State Republicans blasted Lamont’s plan calling it “half-baked and too expensive.“

“Taking away someone’s car that they can afford takes away their transportation, that’s a seismic shift in policy. The initiative will crush the working and middle-class budgets of families across our state,” State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Conn.) said.



State Democrats released a statement that said in part: “This should not be a partisan issue. We should be working together to honor our past promises and to preserve our environment. Now is the time to come together to make these cars more affordable and easier to use for our constituents.”