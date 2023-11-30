NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of people rely on wheelchairs for mobility and independent living in Connecticut, yet many said they are not getting the care they need.

Jonathan Sigworth is a Connecticut resident who suffered a spinal cord injury in a biking accident at only 19 years old. He said he considers his wheelchair an extension of his body but is having trouble getting repairs.

“If my wheelchair gets damaged, I’m not able to really do anything, the smallest change can really affect my ability to balance, to cook, to clean to dress myself, to transfer to a shower bench,” Sigworth said.

Sigworth currently needs a repair on the front right wheel of his wheelchair. However, he said getting a wheelchair repaired can take weeks, if not months in Connecticut.

To help bring more attention to this issue, Sigworth recently joined the Wheelchair Repair Task Force. Sigworth is also the co-founder and CEO of More Than Walking, an organization that aims to promote independent living after spinal cord injuries.

Sigworth said he hopes to push legislative change for faster wheelchair repair times.

“No one should be waiting a month or three months or a year to fix a broken leg, why are wheelchair users waiting those lengths of time to fix a broken wheel?” Sigworth questioned. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

