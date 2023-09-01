NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is preparing to help its residents stay warm this as winter approaches. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened its 2023-24 application period on Friday.

The program is designed to help homeowners and renters with home heating costs.

CEAP offers benefits ranging from $180 to $530, depending on the household’s income, size and need. The program helps households with incomes up to 60% of the state’s median income of approximately $79,910 for a family of four, according to the state.

Benefits are usually paid directly to the utility company or fuel suppliers.

Residents can apply:

Online at ct.gov/heatinghelp.

By calling the office of your local community action agency and requesting assistance applying. Click here for the list of phone numbers.

In-person: Appointments are required for in-person visits. To schedule an appointment, call the office of your local community action agency. Click here for the list of phone number

Download and complete the CEAP application. Mail the completed application and required documents to your local community action agency. Click here for the list of mailing addresses.

Applications for the 2023-24 winter season must be received by May 31, 2024.