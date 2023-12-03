NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s no secret that people in Connecticut love their pizza — and there’s data to prove it.

Connecticut searches for the term “pizza” more than any other state, according to data from Google Trends. It’s followed by Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The states that Google “pizza” the least are Washington D.C., Utah, New Mexico, Washington and California.

When looking at the metro areas where people search for pizza the most, the top is Zanesville, Ohio. Providence, Rhode Island and the New Bedform, Massachusetts area are in second place, while Hartford and New Haven took third.

Worldwide, however, it’s a U.S. territory that Googles “pizza” more than anywhere else. That top spot goes to Puerto Rico, followed by the U.S., which Google data lists separately.

Nutmeggers have long touted New Haven’s pizza as the best in the U.S. (and even the world), and those claims are being backed by a serious of national awards.

This summer, Pizza Today named Modern Apizza as its 2023 Pizzeria of the Year, writing that “New Haven-style pizza has become synonymous as a best American pizza style.”

Soon after, the Washington Post listed New Haven as one of the nation’s five pizza types. New Haven’s “Holy Trinity” — Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Sally’s Apizza and Modern Apizza — got a special note from the publication. BAR’s mashed potato pizza was mentioned, as well.