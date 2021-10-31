Connecticut residents, pets show-off Halloween 2021 costumes

Conn. (WTNH) — Last year’s Halloween fell short amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Connecticut residents – and their furry pals – are geared up and ready to trick-or-treat on this cloudy, cool night.
We asked, you delivered! Here are some fun Halloween pictures that were sent our way this spooky season.
Pennywise and Georgie made an appearance at a Halloween party in Beacon falls, while members of Adult Tap Thursdays at the Dance Legacy studio in Berlin showed-off their best bee and witch outfits for “Tappy Halloween.”
Let’s not forget the fur babies; these dogs definitely know how to steal the show! One pup, Lola, wore her best Wonder Woman costume, and Little Bear can be seen sporting a taco outfit.
Even some wild animals are showing a mischievous side this Halloween. A squirrel in Wallingford was caught stealing a Reese’s Cup.
