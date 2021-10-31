Connecticut residents, pets show-off Halloween 2021 costumes

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

Conn. (WTNH) — Last year’s Halloween fell short amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Connecticut residents – and their furry pals – are geared up and ready to trick-or-treat on this cloudy, cool night.

We asked, you delivered! Here are some fun Halloween pictures that were sent our way this spooky season.

Georgie and Pennywise at a Halloween party in Beacon Falls

Halloween party in Beacon Falls

Pennywise and Georgie made an appearance at a Halloween party in Beacon falls, while members of Adult Tap Thursdays at the Dance Legacy studio in Berlin showed-off their best bee and witch outfits for “Tappy Halloween.”

Dancers of Dance Legacy in Berlin display their “Tappy Halloween” costumes.

Let’s not forget the fur babies; these dogs definitely know how to steal the show! One pup, Lola, wore her best Wonder Woman costume, and Little Bear can be seen sporting a taco outfit.

Lola dressed-up for Halloween as Wonder Woman.

Little Bear from Cheshire in her taco costume.

Even some wild animals are showing a mischievous side this Halloween. A squirrel in Wallingford was caught stealing a Reese’s Cup.

A squirrel in Wallingford with a Reese’s Cup.

