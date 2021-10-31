Connecticut residents, pets show-off Halloween 2021 costumes

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

Conn. (WTNH) — Last year’s Halloween fell short amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Connecticut residents – and their furry pals – are geared up and ready to trick-or-treat on this cloudy, cool night.

We asked, you delivered! Here are some fun Halloween pictures that were sent our way this spooky season.

Georgie and Pennywise at a Halloween party in Beacon Falls
Halloween party in Beacon Falls

Pennywise and Georgie made an appearance at a Halloween party in Beacon falls, while members of Adult Tap Thursdays at the Dance Legacy studio in Berlin showed-off their best bee and witch outfits for “Tappy Halloween.”

Dancers of Dance Legacy in Berlin display their “Tappy Halloween” costumes.

Let’s not forget the fur babies; these dogs definitely know how to steal the show! One pup, Lola, wore her best Wonder Woman costume, and Little Bear can be seen sporting a taco outfit.

Lola dressed-up for Halloween as Wonder Woman.
Little Bear from Cheshire in her taco costume.

Even some wild animals are showing a mischievous side this Halloween. A squirrel in Wallingford was caught stealing a Reese’s Cup.

A squirrel in Wallingford with a Reese’s Cup.

Want to show-off your 2021 Halloween costume? Send your fun, spooky photos to News 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss