Connecticut restaurants aim for safe, sanitary measures as state considers reopening

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, the Connecticut Restaurant Association announced a new initiative to reassure customers they are aiming for safe and sanitary eating environments as the state considers reopening during the pandemic.

The Connecticut Restaurant Promise is said to be a public pledge from local restaurant owners to use every necessary safety and sanitation measure as the state plans its reopening to protect not only customers but employees.

The association listed a set of restaurant sanitary standards they intend to follow such as cleaning and sanitizing all tables after every use, hand washing/sanitization stations at entrances, indoor and outdoor seating meeting social distancing guidelines, and more.

“As Connecticut is now planning how best to begin reopening businesses and reopening its economy, we want the public to know that local restaurants are taking our role and our responsibility seriously when it comes to protecting public health,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

The Connecticut Restaurant Promise goes both ways however, as the association asks its customers to do what they can to keep restaurants and their employees safe and healthy as well.

“It’s the responsibility of restaurants to make extra efforts to serve our customers during these difficult times, but we’re also asking them to do what they can to protect one another,” continued Dolch. “… we need to work together to come out of it, for the sake of our health, and for the sake of our local economy.”

As of Tuesday, coronavirus hospitalizations have trended down for the sixth day in a row. A little over 1,700 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.