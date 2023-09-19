HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Vision Zero unveiled its plan on Tuesday to help increase safety for pedestrians and drivers in Connecticut.

The outline includes widening dangerous walkways and banning right turns at dangerous intersections.

“This isn’t something that is going to change our infrastructure tomorrow, but it starts the process,” Garrett Eucalitto, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, said. “We have a lot of infrastructure out there in our state, and a lot of it’s old. So, it’s going to take some time to retrofit and rebuild.”