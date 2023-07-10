(WTNH) — Connecticut is saying goodbye to a former congressman, senator, and governor.

The funeral for Lowell Weicker is set for late Monday morning. Services will be at the Greenwich Church where Weicker married his wife, Claudia, almost 40 years ago.

Weicker was born in Paris, but Greenwich is where his career in public service began. And it is here he will be laid to rest.

Weicker served in the Army in the 1950s, then became a state representative for Greenwich and then First Selectman. Then he got elected to congress in 1968. After just one term in the house, he got elected to the US senate.

He always considered himself a maverick. He was the first republican to call for President Nixon to resign. Weicker spent 18 years in the senate, then lost the seat to Joe Lieberman in 1988. He left the republican party and became a third-party candidate, getting elected governor in 1990.

Weicker spent just one term in office and is best known for signing the state’s first income tax into law. Weicker knew it was necessary, but it was deeply unpopular.

“I never really mind the criticism, if you do anything worthwhile you’re gonna have criticism,” Weicker said of the state income tax legacy, noting, “obviously that was necessary at the time.”

Eulogizing him on Monday will be his sons, local event planner Scot and former hockey player Gray Weicker. Also, current governor, Ned Lamont, former US Senator Chris Dodd, and former Weicker chief of staff and US attorney Stan Twardy.

There will be a ten-gun salute and then Weicker will be buried a few miles away with full military honors.

Weicker had just turned 92-years-old when he passed.