Connecticut schools take part in International Walk to School Day

AVON, Conn. (WTNH)– Kids across Connecticut are walking to school in honor of International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

18 Connecticut schools and one neighborhood including Pine Grove School in Avon and Pumpkin Delight School in Milford, will be participating in this event to help promote safe habits and community building.

By walking to school, parents, children, and friends can enjoy each other’s company without distractions. Walk and Bike to School says by walking instead of taking a car or bus, people can help reduce the amount of air pollutants that are emitted.

International Walk to School Day is a global effort. Today, thousands of kids in the U.S. and in other countries will be walking to school.

On Oct 1, Connecticut’s new pedestrian safety law took effect, requiring drivers to stop for people when they signal they want to cross the street.

“Across the country, we are seeing increased pedestrian fatalities and injuries,” said Joseph Giulietti, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner. “Nationally, we saw an unprecedented 55% increase in pedestrian deaths between 2009 and 2018. And although we are seeing a small recent decrease, pedestrian fatalities recorded in 2018 and 2019 have not been this high since 1990.”

International Walk to School Day is a global event that involves over 40 countries walking or biking to school dating back to 1997. Over the years, this event became a part of a movement to ensure safe walk routes to school. Walk to School Day has also led more communities to launch ongoing walking and bicycling programs and encourage more walking and bicycling throughout the school year.