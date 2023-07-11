NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s urban search and rescue team rescued five people and three pets on Tuesday from floodwaters in Vermont.

The people were trapped in areas along the Winooski River on Tuesday morning, according to the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The team was deployed on Monday following authorization from Gov. Ned Lamont. The eight-person squad will help with swift water rescues.

Groups from across the nation have poured into Vermont in the wake of the devastating floods, which have washed out roads and killed at least one person. Rising waters have left some towns inaccessible, and a state park has been evacuated.