GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking at the stars? You could have spotted two fireballs on Friday night in Connecticut’s sky.

The first was seen at about 6:20 p.m., according to reports from the American Meteor Society. People in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Canada also recorded sightings.

According to a report from Groton, the white ball lasted more than three seconds.

The second fireball of the night appeared at about 9:45 p.m. It was seen in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

According to a report from Northford, the white fireball lasted for about 3.5 seconds.