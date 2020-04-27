Connecticut sees drop in Coronavirus hospitalizations for 4th day in a row

(WTNH) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the decline for the fourth day in a row, announced Sunday by Governor Lamont. The governor says it’s a sign Connecticut can flatten the curve.

The governor says the latest data is promising. He adds when you look at the decline in hospitalizations over the past four days compared to what has been happening over the past two weeks, a sign social distancing measures are working. But there’s still a long way to go before we’re out of the woods.

Governor Ned Lamont says the latest coronavirus data from the State Department of Public Health shows that Connecticut can flatten the coronavirus curve through social distancing measures. He praised the state’s healthcare system, which, based on the latest data, is treating more than 1,700 coronavirus patients.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 25,269 people tested positive (+687)

– 1,924 people have died (+62)

– 1,766 patients are currently hospitalized (-44)

– 79,811 people have been tested (+2,209)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0. pic.twitter.com/8Uyp4SVxMF — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 26, 2020

Fairfield and New Haven Counties, however, are still seeing the most patients. There are more than 600 hospitalizations in each county and more than 400 COVID-19 patients in the Hartford County hospitals.

The governor says the state needs to continue to ramp up testing. In terms of reopening the state and getting people back to work, the governor says Connecticut needs even more testing, iicluding antibody testing and contact tracing.