Connecticut sees spike in coronavirus cases, Gov. Lamont enforces masks to be worn in businesses, stores

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the number of coronavirus cases in the state continueS to rise, some people are still not following the rule to wear masks in stores and businesses.

More people went into Connecticut hospitals on Wednesday than those that came out. That’s why it is more important than ever to follow the rules. Out on deserted streets, not wearing a mask is fine because no one would be near you. But walk into a store or business and that’s when the mask has to go on.

It does not have to be a medical-grade mask. Even a bandana is okay as long as it covers your nose and mouth. The idea is that a lot of people are thought to be COVID-19 positive, but asymptomatic. That means a lot of people are walking around with the virus, but they don’t know it because, for some reason, they don’t show any symptoms.

You could be one of them and that’s why anytime you are within six feet of other people, you need to put a mask on so you don’t infect other people.

The Governor’s office is hearing complaints about that not happening, even though his executive order has now been in effect since Monday.

“We get a lot of notices just from folks who are self-policing. We find that if a store is not following the rules there, we’re noticing them. Authorities are going to tell them so. It’s not going to continue,” Gov. Lamont said.

It is a tricky time. We keep hearing about the curve flattening, and people in other states are talking about starting to open up some parts of the economy. Here in Connecticut, however, experts say we have not yet seen the peak of hospitalizations.

That’s because social distancing worked and the virus was slow to spread from Fairfield County to the rest of the state. So while Fairfield County may have peaked, the rest of Connecticut is not there yet.

Again, taking a walk, driving in the car, standing on an empty street, no masks needed. Go into a store or any situation where you have to be near other people, that’s when the mask has to go on.