Connecticut Senate Republicans unveil ‘Better Way’ plan to make healthcare more affordable

File image of the state Capitol Building in Hartford, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Senate Republicans unveiled a plan they say will make healthcare more affordable for people in Connecticut.

The proposals are part of the lawmakers’ “Better Way” to a healthy state.

  • The lawmakers said their proposals would:
  • Reduce health insurance premiums by up to 30% over the long term by implementing a state-based reinsurance program
  • Reduce healthcare cost growth through benchmarking
  • Address prescription drug affordability by tackling practices that drive up the costs of prescription drugs by examining pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and practices such as spread pricing
  • Maximize pool purchasing for prescription drugs and health care supplies
  • Increase transparency and data sharing to drive down costs

Read the proposed plan here.

