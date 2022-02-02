Connecticut Senate Republicans unveil ‘Better Way’ plan to make healthcare more affordable

File image of the state Capitol Building in Hartford, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Senate Republicans unveiled a plan they say will make healthcare more affordable for people in Connecticut.

The proposals are part of the lawmakers’ “Better Way” to a healthy state.

The lawmakers said their proposals would:

Reduce health insurance premiums by up to 30% over the long term by implementing a state-based reinsurance program

Reduce healthcare cost growth through benchmarking

Address prescription drug affordability by tackling practices that drive up the costs of prescription drugs by examining pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and practices such as spread pricing

Maximize pool purchasing for prescription drugs and health care supplies

Increase transparency and data sharing to drive down costs

Read the proposed plan here.