Connecticut Senate Republicans unveil ‘Better Way’ plan to make healthcare more affordable

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Senate Republicans unveiled a plan they say will make healthcare more affordable for people in Connecticut.
The proposals are part of the lawmakers’ “Better Way” to a healthy state.
- The lawmakers said their proposals would:
- Reduce health insurance premiums by up to 30% over the long term by implementing a state-based reinsurance program
- Reduce healthcare cost growth through benchmarking
- Address prescription drug affordability by tackling practices that drive up the costs of prescription drugs by examining pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and practices such as spread pricing
- Maximize pool purchasing for prescription drugs and health care supplies
- Increase transparency and data sharing to drive down costs
Read the proposed plan here.