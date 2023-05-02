WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) joined a coalition of national politicians on Tuesday to urge bakers to leave sesame out of baked goods.

Pointing to the 1.5 million Americans who have a sesame allergy, the group asked the American Bakers Association to stop using the ingredient unless it’s necessary.

The FASTER Act requires manufactures to label a product if it includes sesame. The act was signed into law in 2021.

“Today, families are struggling to find products without sesame as previously trusted restaurants and brands have engaged int he dangerous practice of adding sesame,” the announcement from the senators reads. “These actions undercut the purpose and intent of the FASTER Act and put the lives of consumers at risk.”