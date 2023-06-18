PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will have a strong showing when the Paris Air Show kicks off on Monday.

The state’s delegation will attend the event in the hopes of recruiting and expanding Connecticut’s aerospace industry.

“If our state continues to be the Silicon Valley of manufacturing, it’s not because we make simple stuff — it’s because we make the most complicated machines in the world,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The sector brings in $10 billion to the state each year, and about 25% of the industry’s parts are manufactured in Connecticut.

“This is the place where the global aerospace industry comes together to meet and to do business together, to help them find what the next technologies are, and also to help these companies and these suppliers find our Connecticut companies,” said John Bourdeaux, the president and head of business development at AdvanceCT.

Twenty-five companies from Connecticut will attend the show, including Sikorsky Aircraft, and Pratt & Whitney.