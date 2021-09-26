Connecticut site allows people to self-exclude from gambling

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted:
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut has launched a new online portal that will allow people to voluntarily exclude themselves from being able to gamble. The website is currently active. It comes as legalized sports betting is scheduled to be up and running on Oct. 7 in Connecticut after years of debate. Sports betting will be available both online and at establishments around the state, including the two tribal casinos and 10 Sportech locations. Both Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun have allowed people to self-exclude themselves from the tribal properties for years.

