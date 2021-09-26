Connecticut site allows people to self-exclude from gambling

Most of the state got lucky--the showers stayed in eastern CT overnight and are moving away quickly. We can look forward to a nice, bright day with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. Monday will be another stunning day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. By Tuesday, a potent cold front will cross the state, bringing us scattered thundershowers and knocking highs back into the 60s for the rest of the week.

