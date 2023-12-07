NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Speaking beside a collage of bird carcasses, Viveca Morris told a bleak picture.

Each year, up to a billion birds die by flying into buildings — and that’s likely an undercount.

Buildings can essentially become a death trap for birds, but there is some hope, Morris told a virtual audience during an unveiling Thursday of the 2023 State of the Birds Report.

A study in New Haven looked into 700 birds that had crashed into 50 buildings in the downtown area. Of those, 90% were fatal. But, those dreary findings have already led to improvements that hope to reduce bird deaths in the future.

“In the past year, we have seen multiple facades on Yale’s campus receive bird-safe treatments,” said Morris, a research scholar at Yale Law School and the leader of the Yale Bird-Friendly Building Initiative.

But, she urged, more action needs to be taken. That includes adding ceramic coatings and patterned window films to existing buildings, and making sure that new ones have preventative features.

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s 2023 State of the Birds report focused on five issues highlighted as key to helping preserve birds. Those included New Haven’s role in reducing how many birds are killed by flying into buildings, looking into how urban forests can benefit birds, studying if trails in nature sanctuaries are reducing bird numbers and stressing the need for more forest conservation. It also teased the upcoming publication of the “Connecticut Bird Atlas,” a project five years in the making.

The 18th year of the report illustrated how Connecticut already has a high density of trees, but is lagging behind other New England states in protecting them. Housing developments and solar fields have led to the destruction of some trees, as well. At the current rate, Connecticut isn’t anticipated to catch up to nearby states on land protection until 2087.

“Connecticut is such an interesting place from an urban forested perspective, because we are so densely forested, and we are so populated,” said Danica Doroski, the state urban forester with the Connecticut Department and Environmental Protection.

However, she said, there are large disparities between how many trees are covering low-income areas versus others. There have been some moves to change that, including a new state law that calls for a 5% increase in urban tree cover in areas identified as “environmental justice communities” by 2040.

Doroski called for more research on the link between urban forests and how they could benefit migrating birds.

In the existing forested areas, there needs to be more thought into where trails are placed and how many there are, according to Robert Askins, a retired Connecticut College biology professor.

“Trail systems in a small nature conserve can be so complex that people get lost in the mails of trails,” he said. “It seems like the goal is [to] maximize trail building rather than looking at the ideal level of trail construction.”

The rise in people using trails since the pandemic could be having a negative impact on birds. Askins said that trails can lead to more invasive plant species, erode areas and decrease biological diversity. Birds that nest on the ground are also vulnerable to being trampled on or destroyed by off-leash dogs.

Askins pointed to a study in New Haven that looked at turtles on one property. The study, which started in 1974, was closed in 1994 when the turtles disappeared from the area — 11 years after the area opened to hikers.

“So, what we need to do is consider, I think, more carefully where we place trials, and how many trails we can construct,” Askins said. “I think clearly more studies are needed, but it’s really important to be cautious at this point.”

He suggested guidelines that include only building trails alongside one side of a stream and optimizing the placement of trails, instead of focusing on the number of trails.