NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Fourth of July weekend is expected to be the busiest for travel on record.

The majority of people opting to drive to their holiday destination. But the weekend also falls in the middle of the 100 deadliest days on roadways, which is from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Connecticut State Police said a big part of that increased risk is drunk driving.

State police made 50 driving under the influence arrests last year. While troopers hope to make none this year, they say they’re ready.

Extra patrols will crack down on impaired driving.

“Throughout the whole entire state, each troop will have roving DUI patrols, which means they will be out, –extra patrols specifically looking for reckless behavior and potential DUIs,” Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christina Jeltema said.

State police expect a busy and long weekend as many stretch their time off to last for four days.

State police anticipate traffic will spark Thursday evening through Tuesday as thousands head to the beach, to cookouts or to see firework shows.

Last year, state police responded to nearly 300 crashes over the Fourth of July weekend, including two that were deadly.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said that 40%of deadly crashes in Connecticut involve an impaired driver, and the troubling statistics don’t end there.

“Unfortunately, our numbers last year did a reverse of where they were heading,” CTDOT spokesman Josh Morgan said. “We had the most roadway fatalities in CT in three decades. We’re on that same chart right now. We are matching those trends.”

CTDOT said it is taking safety precautions by making improvements to traffic signals and pedestrian crossings, but said drivers need to do the same by using public transportation, booking an Uber or staying overnight.

Drivers News 8 spoke to on Thursday said they are doing just that.

“Take an Uber, take a Lyft,” said Jerry Coili, who lives in Berlin. “Don’t absolutely drink and drive. Be aware of what’s going on the roads and the people around you. Just everybody, drive safe and look out for each other on the roads.”

John Houle, who lives in West Haven, said to stay home, instead of driving drunk.

“It’s so easy if you have a couple drinks, just sit there for four or five hours and there’s Ubers,” he said. “Everything’s out there. Why risk your life and everybody else’s?”

Connecticut State Police will also have a check point this holiday weekend in the Troop K Colchester area.