MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 421st Connecticut State Police K-9 Patrol Class graduated on Thursday at the Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Rocky Hill.

State police said the graduating class is made up of ten advanced K-9 teams, who are ready to serve and protect their communities. Officials said the graduation marks an important milestone in the enhancement of public safety in Connecticut.

The ten graduating K-9 teams completed an extensive 15-week training program. The curriculum encompassed a wide range of skills including how to locate missing people, find critical evidence and participate in community engagement.

Connecticut State Police extended their appreciation to the trainer, handlers and those involved in the training program.

The ten new K-9 teams who joined the service are listed below:

  • Trooper Julia Bickford             K9 Hall              Troop F, Westbrook
  • Trooper Alyssa Stephens        K9 Mohl          Troop I, Bethany
  • Officer Joseph Albani              K9 Cobra          Bridgeport Police Department
  • Officer Patrick Tuths                K9 Bronco         Bridgeport Police Department
  • Officer Matthew Alexander    K9 Duke            Enfield Police Department
  • Officer Sean Owens                 K9 Rip               Milford Police Department
  • Officer Daniel Witts                 K9 Sig                Montville Police Department
  • Officer David Curtain               K9 Drago          Torrington Police Department
  • Officer Stephen Rimkus           K9 Foley           Waterbury Police Department
  • CO Joseph Garriga                   K9 Ozzy            Department of Correction