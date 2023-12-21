MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 421st Connecticut State Police K-9 Patrol Class graduated on Thursday at the Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Rocky Hill.

State police said the graduating class is made up of ten advanced K-9 teams, who are ready to serve and protect their communities. Officials said the graduation marks an important milestone in the enhancement of public safety in Connecticut.

The ten graduating K-9 teams completed an extensive 15-week training program. The curriculum encompassed a wide range of skills including how to locate missing people, find critical evidence and participate in community engagement.

Connecticut State Police extended their appreciation to the trainer, handlers and those involved in the training program.

The ten new K-9 teams who joined the service are listed below: