HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police’s lieutenants and captains union cast a vote of no confidence against the state’s commissioner of emergency services and public protection.

The unanimous vote against Commissioner James Rovella the first the union has cast against a ranking member of the department.

The move comes in the wake of an audit claiming that state troopers wrote thousands of fake tickets in an effort to potentially skew racial profiling data.

“Over the last five years Commissioner Rovella has continually eroded our confidence in his ability to lead the Connecticut State Police,” the NP-9 Commissioned Officers Association said in a written statement. “Since he has taken charge, the agency has never been embroiled in so much controversy. These issues are constant, widespread, and by no means limited to the ticket controversy. Our concerns and expertise as members of command staff are purposefully ignored. Commissioner Rovella has also failed to speak up against misrepresentations in the traffic stop data audit report and communicate clearly to the public the numerous inconsistencies and flaws within the report’s findings.”

News 8 reached out to the commissioner’s office. It said it would not be speaking on the matter.

State police said the agency has already made changes over the fake ticket scandal, including disciplining two troopers in 2018.

Gov. Ned Lamont has commissioned an independent review of the tickets, which is expected to take three to six months to complete.