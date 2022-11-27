NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued about 250 speeding violations from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Sunday, according to statistics released by the law enforcement agency.

In total, state police responded to 5,649 calls for service during that time period, which included helping 258 motorists and arriving at the scene of 338 crashes. Two of those crashes were classified as “serious,” and three — in Milford, Wallingford and West Haven — included a death.

It’s a drop from last Thanksgiving weekend, when 501 speeding violations were issued. However, so far, police have received fewer calls for service than last year’s 7,500.

This Thanksgiving weekend, there have been 36 arrests for driving under the influence, and 787 other infractions for actions such as not wearing a seatbelt, failing to move over and distracted driving.

During Thanksgiving weekend in 2021, state police issued 118 seatbelt violations, made 50 DUI arrests, investigated 543 crashes and gave out 559 hazardous driving violations.

In 2020, state police responded to 7,181 calls for service, issued 211 speeding violations, issued 106 seatbelt violations and issued 775 hazardous violations. There were 29 DUI arrests. That year, there were 376 crashes that police investigated, with 52 people injured and seven dead.