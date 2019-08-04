Connecticut State Police: How to protect yourself in an active shooting situation

(WTNH)–Officials here in Connecticut are reacting to the mass shootings this weekend. It’s all too familiar to our state.

State police dealt with the horrific aftermath in Sandy Hook back in 2012 when 26 children and educators were killed.

State police immediately took to social media Sunday morning to offer advice about what to do in a mass shooting event like what happened in Texas and Ohio.

After 29 people were killed in two separate mass shootings this weekend just hours apart, Connecticut State Police want all citizens to memorize three words and keep them in mind in the unfortunate event of a tragedy:

Run , and try to take others with you

, and try to take others with you Hide , try to lock any doors behind you

, try to lock any doors behind you Fight, the last resort

If you’re unsure what to do first, do what is safest.

If you find yourself in a situation where you are facing a shooter, police say you should be as aggressive as you possibly can. Try to stop their actions by grabbing something in the room. Stop their actions and then try to get out of the situation as fast as possible.

Commissioner Rovella states-

"No known threat to CT. After a briefing call w/FBI, no known ties between the two incidents (El Paso and Dayton), the public should always remain vigilant, aware of their surroundings both public gatherings and businesses.” #SEESOMETHINGSAYSOMETHING pic.twitter.com/fJN9dckgYP — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 4, 2019

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.