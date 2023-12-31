NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police troopers have made more than two dozen arrests for driving while under the influence this New Year’s Eve weekend, according to data released by the agency on Sunday morning.

From midnight Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, troopers gave out 59 speeding violations, answered 2,408 calls for service and issued 157 violations for infractions such as following too closely. Troopers made 23 DUI arrests.

There were 165 crashes, with one leaving a person seriously injured.

How does that compare to last year, so far?

From Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023, state police issued 396 speeding violations, made 36 DUI arrests and responded to 243 crashes. Twenty people were injured in crashes. There were no crash-related deaths.