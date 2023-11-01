MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police announced Wednesday that they have named a new Interim Colonel.

State police said Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Loughman will be the new Interim Colonel effective Nov. 1. This announcement comes as Colonel Stavros Mellekas retires from the force after almost three decades with the state police.

Loughman has been a trooper for almost 18 years and has served in many different capacities. including the Commanding Officer of the Office of Professional Standards and Training, the Commanding Officer of various Troops in the Central and Western Districts and more.

He also recently graduated from the FBI National Academy and has a Bachelor’s Degree from the State University of New York- Oneonta.

“I thank DESPP Commissioner Rovella and incoming DESPP Commissioner Ronnell Higgins for the opportunity to further serve the state of Connecticut. As Troopers, our first priority is public safety and during my interim tenure, I will continue to work alongside all Connecticut State Troopers to ensure that safety, trust, and integrity are maintained,” said Interim Colonel Loughman. “Since 1903, the men and women of the Connecticut State Police have served with pride and reliability. I am honored to lead this agency.”