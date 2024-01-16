NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The snow, freezing rain and low temperatures created some slippery streets across Connecticut. The treacherous conditions called for a constant need for windshield wipers and heat.

Slush and salt forced drivers like Dennis Kruse off the road during the evening commute. The Old Saybrook resident needed to buy wiper fluid at a rest stop and then poured it directly on his windshield.

“The washer wouldn’t work so I had to pull over because it’s getting all dirty. I had some others in there before but it was all frozen,” Kruse said.

Connecticut State Police are urging residents to stay home Tuesday night as slush turns to ice in subfreezing temperatures. From Tuesday morning to 5 p.m. state police responded to around 300 crashes including 20 with reported injuries, as well as over 200 calls for service including disabled vehicles, spinouts and debris on the road.

Along Interstate 91 South in North Haven, a truck got stuck on top of the railing on the Pool Road overpass between exits 13 and 12.

In Cromwell, a vehicle went off Interstate 91 North and rolled over in the afternoon.

And on Interstate 95 in Stonington, a tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas wound up on its side. It took police hours to get the truck out and the highway back open.

If you do have to travel, state police recommend drivers leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you in case of sliding. If you hit ice, take your foot off of the gas, avoid slamming on your breaks and do not make sharp steering movements. Use extra caution driving on bridges and overpasses which can freeze more easily and always wear your seatbelt.

“The side streets are pretty icy, so just have to be careful,” Kruse said.

Luis Guzman is a truck driver, Tuesday’s route brought him over 250 miles from Cranberry, New Jersey to Boston, Massachusetts. He said icy conditions like these are most dangerous.

“You got to be very careful driving very slippery,” Guzman said. “Makes it very difficult because there’s a lot of drivers that get on the road that shouldn’t be on the road and it’s a hazard.”

Another tip from Connecticut State Police is to always make sure your phone battery is charged before heading out in dangerous conditions in case of an emergency.